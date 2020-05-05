The 5 signs of narcissistic leaders (and what you can do about them)

The popular stereotype of an entrepreneur - full of vision, ego and almost messianic self-belief - is quite a neat fit for the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders definition of narcissistic personality disorder.

Indeed, some studies suggest that as many as five per cent of CEOs are narcissists, which a recently published literature review suggests can have a damaging impact on the organisations they lead.

Compiling research from 150 separate studies into narcissistic leadership, Stanford Graduate School of Business’s Charles O’Reilly and University of California’s Jennifer Chatman identified the common behaviours that often lead narcissists to the top of organisations and the impact these behaviours can have.