5 takeaways for CEOs from Davos

Another World Economic Forum has drawn to a close. This year, there was a sense of realism from leaders, keen to confront the challenges of the day and unlock new opportunities.

Of course, this is all within the context of unprecedented pressures on the world economy. ongoing geopolitical turmoil in Europe and the humanitarian crisis, high inflation and the continued fallout from Covid-19 made these discussions even more crucial.

While familiar discussions around economics resumed, it was heartening to see climate, talent retention and innovation take centre stage. Below, I’ve outlined some of the key takeaways for business leaders from this year’s summit.