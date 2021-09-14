5 things leaders can learn from Emma Raducanu's triumph

This weekend, 18-year-old Raducanu made history by winning the US Open. What can business leaders learn from her ability to understand her competitive advantage?

“Emma Raducanu has changed women’s tennis – and she can make her rivals obsolete.” That was the startling conclusion Matthew Syed, the author and consultant (who was briefly Britain’s No1 table tennis player) drew in The Times when analysing the 18-year-old tennis ace’s historic 6-4, 6-3 triumph over 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the US Open final.

Syed’s panegyric is typical of the hype surrounding Raducanu after her fairytale in New York. The good news for those who believe she can become one of the sport’s all-time greats is that the last person to be distracted by such hyperbole is the player herself.

“Celebrity,” as the American novelist John Updike observed, “is the mask that eats the face.” And Chris Evert, a six-time winner of the US Open, hoped that Raducanu would continue to live and work like an athlete, not a celebrity, saying: “The sky’s the limit for Emma and Leylah, but I don’t want to put any extra pressure on them.”