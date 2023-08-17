5 things you need to know this week

Last Updated: 2 hours ago

1. Wages grow at the highest rate since records began

Basic wages increased 7.8% in April to June, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) bulletin, the highest annual growth rate since comparable records began in 2001. The news has fuelled expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates for the 15th time in a row next month, as it seeks to rein in inflation. Meanwhile, in signs that the UK labour market is loosening, unemployment was up 0.3 percentage points in April to June compared with the previous three-month period and estimated vacancies fell by 66,000 on the quarter in May to July.

2. Harvey Nichols CEO to exit after 25 years

Harvey Nichols boss Manju Malhotra is departing the company after 25 years. The luxury retailer has refuted media reports that was a disagreement between her and the company’s owner and chairman Sir Dickson Poon over strategy. Malhotra will be replaced on an interim basis by the Hong Kong-based tycoon’s son, Pearson Poon, who will lead the business as vice chairman until a permanent successor is found.

3. Two fifths of employers resorted to counter offers in the past year in a bid to retain key talent

Research from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) has found that 40% of employers have made a counter offer in the past year to try to retain a member of staff who has been offered a job elsewhere. Of these, 38% matched the salary of the rival offer and 40% countered with a higher sum, according to the latest CIPD Labour Market Outlook report. Just over half of those that used counter offers said they had been resorting to them more than previously, and a quarter anticipate the need to use them more in the next 12 months.