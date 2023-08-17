5 things you need to know this week

1. Wages grow at the highest rate since records began
Basic wages increased 7.8% in April to June, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) bulletin, the highest annual growth rate since comparable records began in 2001. The news has fuelled expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates for the 15th time in a row next month, as it seeks to rein in inflation. Meanwhile, in signs that the UK labour market is loosening, unemployment was up 0.3 percentage points in April to June compared with the previous three-month period and estimated vacancies fell by 66,000 on the quarter in May to July.
2. Harvey Nichols CEO to exit after 25 years
Harvey Nichols boss Manju Malhotra is departing the company after 25 years. The luxury retailer has refuted media reports that was a disagreement between her and the company’s owner and chairman Sir Dickson Poon over strategy. Malhotra will be replaced on an interim basis by the Hong Kong-based tycoon’s son, Pearson Poon, who will lead the business as vice chairman until a permanent successor is found.
3. Two fifths of employers resorted to counter offers in the past year in a bid to retain key talent
Research from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) has found that 40% of employers have made a counter offer in the past year to try to retain a member of staff who has been offered a job elsewhere. Of these, 38% matched the salary of the rival offer and 40% countered with a higher sum, according to the latest CIPD Labour Market Outlook report. Just over half of those that used counter offers said they had been resorting to them more than previously, and a quarter anticipate the need to use them more in the next 12 months.
4. US giants Kraft Heinz and PayPal to get new leaders
Two major US companies are set for CEO transitions, it was announced this week. Sauces and condiments behemoth Kraft Heinz has named North American president Carlos Abrams-Rivera as its next chief executive, as higher prices take a bite out of demand for its packaged foods. Meanwhile, PayPal Holdings has tapped Alex Chriss for its top post, with the nearly two-decade veteran of accounting software firm Intuit set to take the reins next month.
5. MT unpacks lessons from the Musk-Zuckerberg debacle and other rivalries
Business rivals that can temper their competitiveness with a drive to achieve for its own sake will realise the “best of both worlds”, says London Business School professor Randall Peterson. MT borrowed his and others’ expertise to unpack how to manage a business rivalry in a week that saw Elon Musk threaten to turn up on Mark Zuckerberg’s doorstep for a fight, after Meta’s CEO said it was “time to move on” from the idea of settling their scores in a cage because his opponent “isn’t serious”.
