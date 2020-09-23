5 things your remote workers want you to know

But are scared to tell you.

by Rebecca Seal

I have been working from home, by myself, for 11 years, after six years at a newspaper. After five years alone, I hit a wall. Because I never took the time to think about how I wanted to work or what I wanted life to look like, I crashed straight into a punishing routine of deadline after deadline, working like a hamster on a wheel until suddenly, I couldn’t.

I started writing my book, SOLO, in 2019, to try and help other people avoid what I’d been through.

Today, millions of former office workers are mirroring my experience, abruptly shifting from a fairly rigid work life to one which is totally – terrifyingly, sometimes – free form. If you have remote workers, this is what they need you to know.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package