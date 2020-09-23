5 things your remote workers want you to know

I have been working from home, by myself, for 11 years, after six years at a newspaper. After five years alone, I hit a wall. Because I never took the time to think about how I wanted to work or what I wanted life to look like, I crashed straight into a punishing routine of deadline after deadline, working like a hamster on a wheel until suddenly, I couldn’t.

I started writing my book, SOLO, in 2019, to try and help other people avoid what I’d been through.

Today, millions of former office workers are mirroring my experience, abruptly shifting from a fairly rigid work life to one which is totally – terrifyingly, sometimes – free form. If you have remote workers, this is what they need you to know.