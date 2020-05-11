5 thorny questions you need to answer before reopening the workplace

Anyone expecting Boris Johnson to liberate us from lockdown on Sunday evening was always going to be disappointed. Some had, however, held a more reasonable hope for a clear path towards reopening.

What we got was a “sketch of a roadmap”, with promises of further details to come. From a business perspective, the government’s most important message was probably that staff who can’t work from home - which largely means the manufacturing and construction sectors - should now return to work, but only if they can make their own way there without using public transport (while presumably ‘staying alert’ for an invisible, ubiquitous virus).

The government released more concrete plans on Monday evening, including guidance as to what constitutes a “COVID-secure workplace”. Nethertheless, there will still be many questions and tough choices that business leaders will need to consider.