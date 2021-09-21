5 ways to improve the mental wellbeing of your staff
These employee benefits won’t eradicate mental health issues among your workforce, but they’ll certainly help.
Poor mental health in the workplace is costing UK businesses up to £45 billion per year. It is costly for both employers and the health of employees.
Mental health is often a silent struggle - many people don't know how to seek help. So it is important that businesses are proactive in their approach to these struggles and provide effective and supportive employee benefits. With a proactive approach, you can show your team how much you care while offering life-changing support.
Here are some of the most valuable benefits you can implement in your workplace.