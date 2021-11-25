5 ways leaders can get digital transformation right

Digital transformation. The phrase is now part of the vernacular of modern business life. It’s what every business must do or will suffer without. But what does it actually mean? And how can leaders get it right? Publicis Sapient's CEO Nigel Vaz, who wrote Digital Business Transformation: How Established Companies Sustain Competitive Advantage From Now to Next, deconstructs it in five:

1) Put digital at the heart of the business

“Digital transformation has always been a slight misnomer; it should really be digital business transformation. The former is solely concerned with technological change. The latter is about being digital to the core, not just digitising parts of the business. Often companies claim to be digital in outlook, and can talk themselves into saying they are digitally centred, but in reality they are not.

In parallel, many organisations will claim they are agile, but agility is only one small part of digital transformation. Agility can really be reduced to the ‘how’ of delivering things. Far better is to think of agility at the organisational level, and of how it transforms the business from within.