6 of the biggest business fails of the year

We all make mistakes, but some are more high profile than others. Here are some that caught MT's eye.

by Orianna Rosa Royle and Kate Magee
Fails

Better.com's group redundancy call

Probably one of the toughest parts of any leadership role is having to make someone redundant, let alone multiple people. So employers may resonate with the CEO of Better.com Vishal Garg’s attempt to tell his employees that their roles no longer existed in a quick, efficient and less painful (for him) manner. 

"If you're on this call you're part of the unlucky group being laid off," the mortgage firm’s boss told around 900 workers on a Zoom call. 

As painful as the redundancy process is for employers, it’s even tougher for the worker on your screen. So Garg was quite rightly called out for his callous and uncaring approach.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today