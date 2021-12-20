6 of the biggest business fails of the year

We all make mistakes, but some are more high profile than others. Here are some that caught MT's eye.

Better.com's group redundancy call

Probably one of the toughest parts of any leadership role is having to make someone redundant, let alone multiple people. So employers may resonate with the CEO of Better.com Vishal Garg’s attempt to tell his employees that their roles no longer existed in a quick, efficient and less painful (for him) manner.

"If you're on this call you're part of the unlucky group being laid off," the mortgage firm’s boss told around 900 workers on a Zoom call.

As painful as the redundancy process is for employers, it’s even tougher for the worker on your screen. So Garg was quite rightly called out for his callous and uncaring approach.