6 emotional needs managers should look out for

As though businesses have not got enough to cope with, stress surrounding Covid-19 working arrangements risks hampering business recovery. While many have felt the benefits of working from home, studies have also shown that levels of stress, anxiety and presenteeism have increased.

Managers need to be aware of the emotional needs of those within their team. Higher stress levels are likely to impair focus, rational thinking, empathy with customers and colleagues, and creative problem-solving. If our emotional needs go unmet, ignored or violated it can trigger a stress response.

Here is a brief checklist of emotional needs to pay attention to, how they might be triggering stress and how to potentially alleviate them. You may already be fulfilling many of these, but it can never hurt to double check.