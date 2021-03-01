6 leadership lessons from Kamala Harris

The first female vice president of the United States shows openness and vulnerability.

by Yetunde Hofmann

The inauguration of Kamala Harris as Vice President of the United States was a milestone to be celebrated, but it also presented the opportunity to reflect on what we can learn about leadership from the first black woman to hold this office.  

Here are six lessons to consider. 

1. Authenticity and vulnerability help you to connect

Showing vulnerability as a leader demonstrates that you are human – just like the person listening to you. It shows that you can relate. In her many interviews, Harris did not shy away from who she is and the challenges she is facing – opening up, for instance, about her mother’s ongoing battle with cancer. 

