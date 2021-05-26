6 principles of successful hybrid working
No 3: Make the most out of friction, says this CEO.
With the success of the UK and US vaccine rollout allowing for an easing of lockdown measures, employees are expected to return to in-office working on a larger scale than we have seen for the past year. And for many, that conjures mixed feelings.
Personally, I’m excited to get back to in-person working alongside the ability to work remotely. I miss physically being somewhere, and my leadership approach relies on certain aspects that you can’t recreate remotely, such as serendipitous meetings, corridor conversations, reading body language and nuance. I even miss the commute to our offices around the UK, as the train was my best office – two hours of focused time, cup of tea, KitKat and no distractions.
Our approach for the return to offices is rooted in four key benefits: Collaboration – the ability to engage with your teams in a more fluid way; Community – the ability to embrace and enrich our culture; Coaching – ensuring that our managers can work closely with and mentor their team in a natural way; and Comfort – ensuring people have the ability to work in a different headspace for wellbeing, away from the kitchen table, with reliable wi-fi and printers.