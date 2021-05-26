6 principles of successful hybrid working

With the success of the UK and US vaccine rollout allowing for an easing of lockdown measures, employees are expected to return to in-office working on a larger scale than we have seen for the past year. And for many, that conjures mixed feelings.

Personally, I’m excited to get back to in-person working alongside the ability to work remotely. I miss physically being somewhere, and my leadership approach relies on certain aspects that you can’t recreate remotely, such as serendipitous meetings, corridor conversations, reading body language and nuance. I even miss the commute to our offices around the UK, as the train was my best office – two hours of focused time, cup of tea, KitKat and no distractions.

Our approach for the return to offices is rooted in four key benefits: Collaboration – the ability to engage with your teams in a more fluid way; Community – the ability to embrace and enrich our culture; Coaching – ensuring that our managers can work closely with and mentor their team in a natural way; and Comfort – ensuring people have the ability to work in a different headspace for wellbeing, away from the kitchen table, with reliable wi-fi and printers.