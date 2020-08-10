6 rules for leading a remote team

PICK UP THE (VIDEO) PHONE

For people to feel valued, informed and part of a coherent team, they can’t go weeks without hearing anything from you. High frequency of communication is essential for remote teams, as is picking the appropriate channel: with emails and text messages, people can easily get the wrong end of the stick.

“Talk to people and just ask how they’re getting on,” says Jeff Phipps, UK MD of software firm ADP. “I’ve been so surprised that people I thought would really struggle have sailed through this, and some people I thought would be fine, haven’t. By talking to people you understand what’s really happening as opposed to what you see in your office, looking out of your window.”

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR SIMMERING CONFLICT

Without being able to read body language, it is very easy for conflicts to develop among remote teams. “Step in at the earliest possible stage to avoid small niggles turning into major meltdowns,” advises David Liddle, CEO of conflict resolution company TCM.