6 signs you can’t trust someone

When dealing with new people, leaders will invariably need to interact with people they don’t trust, for the obvious reason that you can’t fully trust someone you’ve never met before.

This new person - a potential new hire, supplier or business partner perhaps - may have a great reputation, a sterling resume and a record of success, but these qualities can be contrived.

As a result, new relationships are often guided mostly by intuition, along with facts from the past and the opinions of others.