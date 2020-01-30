6 signs you can’t trust someone

Lessons from a former FBI counterespionage chief.

by Robin Dreeke and Cameron Stauth

When dealing with new people, leaders will invariably need to interact with people they don’t trust, for the obvious reason that you can’t fully trust someone you’ve never met before.

This new person - a potential new hire, supplier or business partner perhaps - may have a great reputation, a sterling resume and a record of success, but these qualities can be contrived.

As a result, new relationships are often guided mostly by intuition, along with facts from the past and the opinions of others. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £42 a quarter*

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package

*plus VAT