6 signs it's time to rebrand

How do you know when your business - or your customers - have outgrown your brand?

A strong brand is far more than a logo or a choice of font on your website. It should trickle down to everything you do, representing who you are as a business and your core values, exerting a kind of magnetic pull on your customers.

However, over time businesses evolve to the point that the brand no longer reflects the business. Customers change too, particularly now after a year of living through a global health and economic crisis, and the brands they once loved may no longer seem relevant to them.

According to a recent poll conducted by Clearly PR, one in 10 businesses in the UK plans to rebrand between now and the end of 2021. But a brand refresh can be a major, risky undertaking, requiring much strategic thought, time and investment, so how can you be sure it's time for a change?