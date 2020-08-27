6 tips for successful time management

Distractions affect how you perceive time as well as how you manage it.

by Stephen Jones

If a voluminous blue genie offered us three business wishes, it’s likely ‘more time’ would be pretty high up most people’s lists. But as a wide-eyed Silicon Valley whizzkid has sadly yet to emerge with an AI magic lamp, for now an overstretched CEO’s best hope is to figure out how to make the most of the time they do have.

The easiest way to do that is to look at the people we know who manage time well, and emulate them. But what do the best time managers do?

Talent innovation firm SHL asked 1,000 adults to do an online time management test, as well as asking them which distracting habits they had from a prescribed list. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package