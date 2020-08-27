6 tips for successful time management

Distractions affect how you perceive time as well as how you manage it.

If a voluminous blue genie offered us three business wishes, it’s likely ‘more time’ would be pretty high up most people’s lists. But as a wide-eyed Silicon Valley whizzkid has sadly yet to emerge with an AI magic lamp, for now an overstretched CEO’s best hope is to figure out how to make the most of the time they do have.

The easiest way to do that is to look at the people we know who manage time well, and emulate them. But what do the best time managers do?

Talent innovation firm SHL asked 1,000 adults to do an online time management test, as well as asking them which distracting habits they had from a prescribed list.