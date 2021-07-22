6 ways to stay close to your customer

It’s time for firms to switch from short-term survival tactics to serving their customers' post-pandemic needs.

by Orianna Rosa Royle

Customer relations can often seem far removed from big picture, leadership roles (literally - some CEOs never visit the frontlines). But staying close to your customer is essential to understanding their needs, predicting their behaviour and providing an engaging experience that will have them coming back for more.

Plus as Britain opens up following three national lockdowns, companies will need to look for ways to rekindle their relationship with customers - especially if they were forced to shut shop - who have undoubtedly been changed by this crisis.

Here’s a C-suite panel of leaders, who offer tips for connecting more closely with customers. 

