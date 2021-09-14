The 7 horror stereotypes of new directors - and how to avoid becoming one

How new board directors can avoid becoming one of 7 terrible clichés, by the managing partner at Integrity Governance

by John Harte
7 horror stereotypes of new board directors
7 horror stereotypes of new board directors

Many of those on boards have experienced what I would term a ‘horror’ director – often one new to a board role, but sometimes not – who adds no value and is often detrimental to effective decision-making.

In my many years of working on or with on boards, I’ve seen some stereotypes of director dysfunction. Here’s seven of the most common:

1. The Wallflower: This director soaks up the sun and the refreshments on offer, basks in the glory of others making all the contributions while saying nothing and adding no value.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package