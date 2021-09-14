The 7 horror stereotypes of new directors - and how to avoid becoming one

How new board directors can avoid becoming one of 7 terrible clichés, by the managing partner at Integrity Governance

Many of those on boards have experienced what I would term a ‘horror’ director – often one new to a board role, but sometimes not – who adds no value and is often detrimental to effective decision-making.

In my many years of working on or with on boards, I’ve seen some stereotypes of director dysfunction. Here’s seven of the most common:

1. The Wallflower: This director soaks up the sun and the refreshments on offer, basks in the glory of others making all the contributions while saying nothing and adding no value.