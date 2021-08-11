7 online networking tips for CEOs

Now that the government has lifted the order to work from home and the summer holidays draw to a close, many firms are eyeing up an office return in September.

But as many workers and leaders alike have woken up to how little work-life balance they had prior to the pandemic, the new world of work is looking flexible.

Major firms have made it clear that they will not be demanding that bums are on seats five days a week from 9am to 5pm, with many launching hybrid working policies. As a result, it’s unlikely that people’s “in-office” days will always align and so networking will always require an element of digital know-how.