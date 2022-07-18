The 7 point checklist to generate better ideas

Where I get my best ideas...White Crow's Andrew Gibson doesn't believe in waiting for ideas to come to him. Instead, he uses a checklist which forces him to think differently.

Going for a bike ride. Taking on a mountain of ironing. Listening to white, brown, red or green noise. Getting blind drunk or completing a detox. Mind palaces, psychic temples and lucid dreams. Every possible variation of letting the mind wander.

Trouble is, I don’t believe in waiting for ideas. The world has too many gurus and too few moments of genuine inspiration. I just don’t buy it.

Yes, unforeseen connections might come to you in moments of soft focus, but I find that collision of headspace and topic almost never align. That, and when faced with things like timelines or quarterly reporting or shifting needs, going for a bike ride or seeking out a big pile of ironing don’t feel like credible options.