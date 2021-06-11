7 reasons why you should consider an online MBA

Last Updated: 26 minutes ago

1. Gaining an MBA can fast track your career progression

Ongoing training within your organisation is important, but gaining the depth of knowledge offered by an MBA allows you to become a specialist in a particular sector and fast track your career. According to Dr Faye Taylor, digital learning manager for Nottingham Business School and programme director for their online MBA (which is ranked within the top-50 online MBA courses in the world), the programme “suits those who are using it as a mechanism to take a sideways move to a managerial position in a different sector, or using it as a tool for promotion within their current sector.” Many employers also actively encourage their employees to pursue further education and will sometimes be willing to finance all or part of the tuition costs, so it’s always worth approaching your boss to explore your options.

2. There’s flexibility to fit study into your work routine

A lot of people have grown accustomed to working from home and organising their workload flexibly, which makes combining virtual studying with daily tasks easier than ever. An online MBA takes two and a half years to complete, and students are expected to study for 12-15 hours per week – so it's perfect for those who want to take advantage of any additional free time working from home has created. Nottingham Business School also offers an online MBA with Data Analytics specialisation and fast-track study options for those “who want to reap the benefits even sooner,” according to Dr Taylor. The fast track pathways are, by definition, more intensive and students are advised to set aside 25-30 hours per week, with the course taking 18 months rather than two and a half years.

3. An MBA helps managers develop critical thinking

Studying for an MBA offers leaders the opportunity to “broaden their horizons and perspective, to look outside the box and learn different leadership approaches,” says Dr Taylor. “Students will learn the art of critical thinking, research skills and will be able to examine leadership dilemmas from a variety of perspectives – not just their own.” Learning to harness data is another invaluable tool which business leaders can use to identify unique opportunities and see the bigger picture within their industry – a further critical skill which is offered by the online MBA with Data Analytics pathway. One recent graduate of the online course commented that it “helps reinvigorate your thinking, encouraging you to think and operate in alternative ways and directions.”