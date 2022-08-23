7 ways to be a leader of change

Business philosopher, Anders Indset, thinks that leaders of change will be crucial during the cost of living crisis.

We are living in a time of crisis, but also one of enormous opportunity. With the global challenges we currently face, the world needs leaders who are willing to drive the changes needed.

It’s time for leaders of change to step up to the mark.

Leaders of change realise that life is finite, that we are privileged to share valuable moments on this planet, to experience its infinite wonders and possibilities. A lot of the journey to becoming a leader of change is constant trial and error on the path toward growth as a human being. But here are some more practical ways of becoming a leader of change.