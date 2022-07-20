7 ways to prevent brand stagnation in the "age of intelligence"

If you are not actively evolving your brand, it's at risk of stagnation in the new world. Here's what to do.

Brands - like the businesses behind them - cannot stand still. But with the explosion of new technologies, many previously progressive companies are finding themselves in hot water, unable to meet the growing needs of both their customers and employees.

So what can you do if your brand was designed BDT? (Before. Digital. Transformation.)

The days of surviving with static symbols, typefaces, colour palettes and stock imagery are firmly in the past. If your business hasn’t invested much in its brand during the past decade, evolving its purpose, adapting how it expresses itself and adding to its capabilities, it runs the risk of brand stagnation.