75% of workers say leaders are prioritising structure over collaboration

The topic of hybrid working seems to have been talked about to death, whether that be fully remote, bums on seats, or the new-fandangled hybrid approach. But as with all new ways of working there are still a few issues that need to be ironed out in order for everyone to be completely satisfied.

One issue that has cropped up is a fear among employees that, despite 75% of businesses reviewing their structure to adapt to these new ways of working, leaders won’t follow through. According to research from AI-powered collaboration platform Howspace, less than half of workers believe their organisations will change its approach to collaboration.

A study of 3,000 employees across 15 industries and seven countries found that more than three-quarters enjoyed collaboration in the workplace and almost half believed they needed to collaborate more to be good at their job. However, nearly a third of employees feel their organisation should change the way it collaborates, but don’t believe it will.