8 things we learned in November: "Erm, erm, forgive me"

We get it, life is busy. So from Peppa Pig to a legal 'right to rest', here’s some of the more interesting stories you may have missed this month.

by Kate Magee
Peppa Pig, by Getty Images
Peppa Pig, by Getty Images

1. Sweden’s new leader resigns on her first day

Magdalena Andersson was voted in as Sweden's first female prime minister, but hours later, she resigned. The economist's plans for forming a coalition government with the Green Party fell apart after her budget failed to pass.

She said: “There is a constitutional practice that a coalition government should resign when one party quits. I don't want to lead a government whose legitimacy will be questioned.”

After receiving a standing ovation by some politicians in parliament, she was voted back into the position less than a week later. And we thought British politics was eventful. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today