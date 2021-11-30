8 things we learned in November: "Erm, erm, forgive me"

We get it, life is busy. So from Peppa Pig to a legal 'right to rest', here’s some of the more interesting stories you may have missed this month.

1. Sweden’s new leader resigns on her first day

Magdalena Andersson was voted in as Sweden's first female prime minister, but hours later, she resigned. The economist's plans for forming a coalition government with the Green Party fell apart after her budget failed to pass.

She said: “There is a constitutional practice that a coalition government should resign when one party quits. I don't want to lead a government whose legitimacy will be questioned.”

After receiving a standing ovation by some politicians in parliament, she was voted back into the position less than a week later. And we thought British politics was eventful.