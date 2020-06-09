8 ways the business world will change after COVID

Making premature predictions for a post pandemic world is risky – though this hasn’t stopped social media being awash with confident pronouncements about the future. In these early stages of fallout there is a lot we just don’t know. What’s more, generalisations downplay the inevitable differences in what is “normal” – according to who you are, where you are and the particular business in which you work.

But are there some emerging fundamentals that might shape the new world of work? We think perhaps there are – and we have summarised these in the 8 Rs:

Risk management

Any list of R’s should begin with risk. Identifying and managing risk became an industry after the financial crisis, when many major banks had no idea of their real liabilities. Global businesses have systems and procedures for addressing risk. But have they been sufficient to handle a global pandemic? A review is inevitable.