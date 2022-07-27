The 8 ways fast-growing businesses outperform their competitors

How do some companies achieve outsized growth compared to others? New research has identified the eight behaviours that really make a difference.

Once there were only two types of business. Those that were performing and those that weren’t. But now another type of business has emerged - the outperformers. Those achieving exponential growth. Category defining, "tech-level" growth.



Take Tesla. The company that put electric cars on the map has just celebrated its 12th year as a public company, and today it is the most valuable car manufacturer on the planet with a market cap of $700 billion.

It’s remarkable that this once fledgling startup has a market cap equivalent to the next nine largest auto manufacturers combined. That’s right…combined. Outperformers are businesses that don’t just grow – they grow faster than their entire market.