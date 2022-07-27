The 8 ways fast-growing businesses outperform their competitors

How do some companies achieve outsized growth compared to others? New research has identified the eight behaviours that really make a difference.

by Ian Millner

Once there were only two types of business. Those that were performing and those that weren’t. But now another type of business has emerged - the outperformers. Those achieving exponential growth. Category defining, "tech-level" growth.

Take Tesla. The company that put electric cars on the map has just celebrated its 12th year as a public company, and today it is the most valuable car manufacturer on the planet with a market cap of $700 billion. 

It’s remarkable that this once fledgling startup has a market cap equivalent to the next nine largest auto manufacturers combined. That’s right…combined. Outperformers are businesses that don’t just grow – they grow faster than their entire market. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today