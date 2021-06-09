81% of leaders are planning for more flexible work

An Institute of Directors survey sheds light on the future of recruitment and the office after Covid.

There is no doubt that the impact of the coronavirus on the way we work will be long-lasting, if not permanent. Optimists highlight a silver lining of the pandemic’s disruption being the chance to rethink and improve our businesses for the better.

Perhaps the biggest (or certainly most talked about) opportunity is around flexibility and the type of jobs companies offer. While there have been some high-profile pioneers, a fuller picture of what leaders' long-term plans are is still emerging. A recent survey sheds some light into what we could expect.

The Institute of Directors surveyed 583 business leaders between March 11-29 2021, to gauge how they plan to change their long-term recruitment and workplace practices.