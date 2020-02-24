The 9 worst things a leader can say

Actions may speak louder than words, but words can still drop you in it.

by Adam Gale

An essential challenge of leadership is to be simultaneously decisive and inspirational, when very often these two aims are at odds.

Being decisive requires quick thinking and a bias to action - often under significant time pressure - plus the confidence to back your decisions once you’ve made them.

But when every throwaway comment can send confusing, counterproductive and potentially toxic signals, this shoot-from-the-hip style can inadvertently undermine your efforts to motivate your people.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £42 a quarter*

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package

*plus VAT