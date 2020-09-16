93 per cent of CEOs don't know their 'why'

"Why do you exist?" If ever there was a dinner party conversation stopper, that's it.

You'd have thought that businesses would have their answers ready made, but if a recent study into corporate purpose is anything to go by, CEOs are just as likely to get stumped as anyone else.

Researchers at the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas and the Carroll School of Management at Boston College asked 2,000 CEOs what the purpose of their organisation was.