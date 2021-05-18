How to ace a new job you're under-qualified for

"I was just flying by the seat of my pants," says from the former CEO of Pacific Direct, Lara Morgan.

When Lara Morgan landed the role of CEO at Pacific Direct, it wasn’t quite expected.

At 23 years old in 1991, Morgan was the hotel amenities supplier’s first employee. As such, she was given the “ridiculous” title of CEO and subsequently “spent the next 17 years learning the ropes”.

In a tough recession, Morgan admits to taking on the responsibility of building the company from the ground up because there was a shortage of other jobs available. As businesses reduce their headcount and leaders re-evaluate their career choices in light of the current crisis, it’s likely that others will too be thrust into a position of power before they had anticipated.