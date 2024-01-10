Activist campaigns deliver above-market shareholder returns

The UK will continue to be the “preferred hunting ground” for activist investors in 2024.

UK companies targeted by activist investors outperformed the market by 9% on average, according to an analysis by business consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M).

These kinds of campaigns typically see an activist acquire a stake in a firm before lobbying for changes.

The new report looked at 550 public campaigns launched between 1 January 2016 and 31 October 2021, and the total shareholder return for each target firm over the subsequent two years.