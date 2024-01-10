Activist campaigns deliver above-market shareholder returns

The UK will continue to be the “preferred hunting ground” for activist investors in 2024.

by Antonia Garrett Peel

UK companies targeted by activist investors outperformed the market by 9% on average, according to an analysis by business consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M). 

These kinds of campaigns typically see an activist acquire a stake in a firm before lobbying for changes. 

The new report looked at 550 public campaigns launched between 1 January 2016 and 31 October 2021, and the total shareholder return for each target firm over the subsequent two years. 

