Adapt to survive: lessons from the pandemic

Last Updated: 12 hours ago

The pandemic saw many companies changing their entire operational process. They had to. Take home delivery. People were locked down and afraid and shopping had become fraught with difficulties - delivery often came to the rescue, whether from supermarkets or local independent stores.

You’ve sometimes got to ask yourself…when will this sh*t ever end? You thought the pandemic was bad for business, here comes a recession. Start-ups and growing businesses must wonder if they’ll ever catch a break. We’re going to have to adapt, and fast, if we want to survive. Again.

Not all hope is lost though. Many businesses, including my own, Gophr, have been here before. We made it through - and while I don’t claim to have the silver bullet - I’d like to think we learnt something along the way which sets us up to survive, again.

Transparent times ahead

Generally, the current impacts are going to be largely cost-related. At Gophr, until very recently, our pricing structure hadn’t changed for three years. But prices at the pumps are not showing signs of dropping significantly anytime soon meaning we had to act to reflect the increased fuel costs that couriers are facing.

During tough times you want to build relationships that will live beyond adversity. And the key to creating long-term trust is by being transparent. So as well as improving technology to automate processes and mitigate costs, we’ve come clean with our clients, explaining that price rises are a last resort and that we, along with everyone else, are experiencing challenges.

And that approach of being open and honest is the right one for us further justified by the positive feedback we got from couriers working with us, partners and our team.

So if prices are rising, you just raise your own prices right? Ideally, you want to avoid doing that, but sometimes you can’t. However, what you can do is look to take the sting out of price rises, and keep them to a minimum. It can be as simple as having a different perspective.

Take a step back, and look at other areas of your business where you can improve. Automation for example. Can you apply it to other operations such as your customer service to help your teams work smarter? You may find the solution to your rising costs are in place already, just someplace else in the business.

But whatever decisions you take, make sure you are open about them to the rest of the team. We’re finding that it’s important to be honest with everyone in the business about the pressures we’re facing, not just the leadership team. It also gets the whole team thinking about the bigger picture, giving them the opportunity to help problem solve, think proactively and come up with some great

ideas.

A subtle shift in approach

The other big lesson from the pandemic is the upside in being willing to try something new, while playing to your existing strengths.

For Gophr that meant investing in the tech side of things and continuing to build on our courier app which will enable drivers to make more money whilst keeping costs at the same level for customers.

It’s not a huge fundamental shift in offering, but sometimes you don’t need to reinvent the wheel.

Opportunities to bring in revenue are always welcome – but you should only be doing this if it positively impacts your customers. You don’t want to be scaring off existing customers, while also trying to get new ones. Spend time understanding this, and you won’t head down the wrong path.

There’s no denying that as business leaders we are in for a tough time. But we’ve seen the resilience, the inventiveness and the bravery of many businesses just very recently. The challenges may be different this time around, but the approach should be similar. Be agile. Be transparent. Understand your customers.

If you stick to that mantra, you will have more than a fighting chance.