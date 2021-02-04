Should you add clients as friends on social media?

While it is possible to like a selfie too far, Monumental Marketing’s CEO Jamie Love believes that casual communication with his clients builds deeper relationships.

It's normal to add fellow senior leaders on LinkedIn following a conference. It's acceptable to text your employees on their personal numbers for an out-of-hours emergency like having to close the office because of new pandemic guidelines. But befriending your board members on Instagram and liking their latest beach body selfie* would probably bewilder most professionals.

Could this unwritten etiquette firmly dividing professional from personal be limiting the effectiveness of our communication?

A stint living and working in the Middle East convinced Monumental Marketing’s CEO Jamie Love that it's time to throw out the rulebook.