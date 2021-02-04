Should you add clients as friends on social media?

While it is possible to like a selfie too far, Monumental Marketing’s CEO Jamie Love believes that casual communication with his clients builds deeper relationships.

by Orianna Rosa Royle

It's normal to add fellow senior leaders on LinkedIn following a conference. It's acceptable to text your employees on their personal numbers for an out-of-hours emergency like having to close the office because of new pandemic guidelines. But befriending your board members on Instagram and liking their latest beach body selfie* would probably bewilder most professionals.

Could this unwritten etiquette firmly dividing professional from personal be limiting the effectiveness of our communication?

A stint living and working in the Middle East convinced Monumental Marketing’s CEO Jamie Love that it's time to throw out the rulebook. 

