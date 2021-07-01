Advice for "going plural"

We asked leaders for their advice for taking on C-level side hustles, non-exec roles and portfolio careers.

For most leaders, juggling different tasks is simply part of the job. But for those looking to diversify their income streams, juggling multiple jobs also has become increasingly popular.

Four in ten British workers have a “side hustle”, with that number expected to increase to half of the adult population by 2030, according to research by Henley Business School.

For company chiefs, this could be taking an external advisory position or non-executive board seat, or indeed "going plural", building a portfolio of such roles instead of a single salaried position.