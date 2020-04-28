My advice for navigating rapid change? Ask more questions
Briefing: Listening is also required, says Ogilvy UK CEO Michael Frohlich.
Michael Frohlich has some experience of navigating rapid change, which has helped him during the coronavirus outbreak, something he discussed in a recent Management Today video panel.
Within six months of taking over as CEO of ad agency Ogilvy in February 2018, he announced a major restructure that would bring 13 different Ogilvy companies within one P&L.
Changes like this can be fraught with difficulties, particularly around culture and engagement, so Frohlich used careful questioning as a way to understand what was going on with his employees.
Sign in to continue
*plus VAT