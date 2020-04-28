My advice for navigating rapid change? Ask more questions

Michael Frohlich has some experience of navigating rapid change, which has helped him during the coronavirus outbreak, something he discussed in a recent Management Today video panel.

Within six months of taking over as CEO of ad agency Ogilvy in February 2018, he announced a major restructure that would bring 13 different Ogilvy companies within one P&L.

Changes like this can be fraught with difficulties, particularly around culture and engagement, so Frohlich used careful questioning as a way to understand what was going on with his employees.