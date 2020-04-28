My advice for navigating rapid change? Ask more questions

Briefing: Listening is also required, says Ogilvy UK CEO Michael Frohlich.

by Natasha Abramson

Michael Frohlich has some experience of navigating rapid change, which has helped him during the coronavirus outbreak, something he discussed in a recent Management Today video panel

Within six months of taking over as CEO of ad agency Ogilvy in February 2018,  he announced a major restructure that would bring 13 different Ogilvy companies within one P&L.

Changes like this can be fraught with difficulties, particularly around culture and engagement, so Frohlich used careful questioning as a way to understand what was going on with his employees.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £52 a quarter*

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package

*plus VAT