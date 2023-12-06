An age gap in the C-suite drives innovation

Companies with a bigger age gap between the CEO and other C-suite executives are likely to be more innovative, according to new research.

by Jane Simms

Summary:

- While diverse teams are generally agreed to drive innovation, one factor has been overlooked: the age difference between the CEO and the rest of the executive team.

- Because younger executives have a longer career horizon, they help the CEO to overcome their natural short-term focus, nudging them towards innovative projects that will drive future cash flow and determine their own future compensation.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 3 free articles every 90 days
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Take a free trial

Get 30 days unrestricted access to:

  • All the latest news, trends, and developments.
  • Exclusive interviews with CEOs and thought-leaders
  • MT Classroom - giving you an academic grounding without expensive courses
  • Management Matters and other in-depth content.
  • Daily bulletins straight to your inbox

Take a free trial today