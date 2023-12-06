An age gap in the C-suite drives innovation

Companies with a bigger age gap between the CEO and other C-suite executives are likely to be more innovative, according to new research.

Summary:

- While diverse teams are generally agreed to drive innovation, one factor has been overlooked: the age difference between the CEO and the rest of the executive team.

- Because younger executives have a longer career horizon, they help the CEO to overcome their natural short-term focus, nudging them towards innovative projects that will drive future cash flow and determine their own future compensation.