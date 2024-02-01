Age is more than just a number…it’s an asset

The advertising industry is struggling to hold on to its experienced talent. And it's not alone in failing to adapt to retain older workers.

Media and advertising is a young person’s game. There have been huge efforts poured into countering this as agencies and brands alike fight to keep their experienced talent within the business. However, sadly the hypothesis still stands. What’s more, the few-and-far-between veterans of the industry are overwhelmingly male.

I can probably count on one hand the number of people in their 60s who still have active roles in the media and advertising business. In adland’s last All In Census, which looks to understand the make-up of the industry, only 5.4% of respondents were 55 and over. It paints an interesting picture, one that completely misses out older people.

But this isn’t just a one-industry problem. The UK as a whole has struggled to persuade over-55s to return to work since the pandemic, which saw nearly a quarter of a million older workers withdraw from the labour force.