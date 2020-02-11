Agents of Change 2020: Nominations open

Good news: A third of all boardroom positions at Britain’s biggest companies are now held by women. The target was set in the Hampton-Alexander review and has been hit a year early.

The latest report has found that 33% of board seats at FTSE 100 companies are occupied by women, up from 12.5% in 2011, when the initiative started. There are no longer any male-only boards.

It’s progress – but it’s still not good enough.