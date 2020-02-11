Agents of Change 2020: Nominations open

A third of all boardroom positions in the FTSE 100 are now held by women. That's not good enough. Men need to join the battle for gender equality.

by Kate Bassett

Good news: A third of all boardroom positions at Britain’s biggest companies are now held by women. The target was set in the Hampton-Alexander review and has been hit a year early.

The latest report has found that 33% of board seats at FTSE 100 companies are occupied by women, up from 12.5% in 2011, when the initiative started. There are no longer any male-only boards.

It’s progress – but it’s still not good enough.

