How to get ahead in the fourth industrial revolution

Avoid your goals falling into 'pilot purgatory'.

by Wim Gysegom

The first Industrial Revolution was driven by water and steam power mechanised production in England’s “dark Satanic mills.”

For the second, electricity powered the era of mass production, such as Henry Ford’s Model-T assembly line. Electronics and information technology leading to greater customisation and automation drove the third. Think of clean rooms and robots building robots.

Now we are in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, characterised by the use of digitisation, artificial intelligence and biotech, as well as new kinds of collaboration. This latest chapter of the centuries-old effort to make things better is linking the physical, digital and biological worlds more tightly.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package