AI can propel businesses to the top of their game - but only if they use it right

Unstructured data is all around; and business and political leaders overlook it at their peril.

by Barrie Brien

As a UK general election approaches, pragmatism dictates that the main parties will transition from ideological stances to vote-centric policies. While data has played a part in guiding political campaigns for at least three centuries, online data has played a transformational role in electioneering over the past two decades.

Technological advances, notably artificial intelligence (AI) tools, could profoundly shift our views again on how data is used, and have implications that extend well beyond the realm of politics.

Some early clues can be gleaned from the outcome of the by-election in Uxbridge, which saw the Conservatives retain the seat by a narrow margin – a result that ran counter to the party’s other by-election defeats.

