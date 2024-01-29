The AI wave is coming in hot: will you surf or sink?

Definition's group CEO says she is 'paranoid' about AI. Here she explains why and how she is overcoming her fears.

There's been a lot of chatter about AI, and some of it feels like it's from the camp that celebrates the microwave as peak technology.

"AI can't do this better than a human," they say. "It'll never replace….." Or: "I don't have time to learn to use AI."

But here's the thing: these comments, while true, spectacularly miss the point.