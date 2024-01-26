Air pollution can cause leaders to act more abusively

Toxic air can lead to toxic behaviour, according to recent research looking at the impact of air pollution on leaders.

by Jane Simms

SUMMARY:

- Our air is becoming increasingly polluted, and global warming will exacerbate the problem.

- Perceiving toxic air can cause leaders physical and emotional strain, reducing their social functioning and resulting in abusive or withdrawn behaviour towards their teams.

Have you felt unusually tetchy today? Maybe shouted at one of your team? Or, alternatively, felt withdrawn? If so, you may be suffering as a result of air pollution.

