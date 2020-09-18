Alastair Campbell: Tony is one of those people who doesn’t ‘get’ depression

Workplace Evolution podcast: The former Downing Street press secretary discusses the coming 'tsunami of psychological distress', and what leaders and individuals can do about it.

by Michael Costello

It wasn’t until former Downing Street press secretary Alastair Campbell wrote a book on the subject that his most famous boss learned just how serious his struggles with depression were.

“I saw Tony the other day,” Campbell tells business psychologist Michael Costello. Blair had read the book. “Was it really as bad as you say?” The former PM asked.

It may surprise people to hear that two people could work so closely together for a decade, with one seemingly unaware of the extent of the other’s day-to-day suffering. But the reality is that it’s hard enough for anyone to admit their mental health problems, let alone a high-profile, high-flying leader like Campbell.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package