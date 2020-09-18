Alastair Campbell: Tony is one of those people who doesn’t ‘get’ depression

Workplace Evolution podcast: The former Downing Street press secretary discusses the coming 'tsunami of psychological distress', and what leaders and individuals can do about it.

It wasn’t until former Downing Street press secretary Alastair Campbell wrote a book on the subject that his most famous boss learned just how serious his struggles with depression were.

“I saw Tony the other day,” Campbell tells business psychologist Michael Costello. Blair had read the book. “Was it really as bad as you say?” The former PM asked.

It may surprise people to hear that two people could work so closely together for a decade, with one seemingly unaware of the extent of the other’s day-to-day suffering. But the reality is that it’s hard enough for anyone to admit their mental health problems, let alone a high-profile, high-flying leader like Campbell.