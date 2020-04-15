Albert Einstein’s problem-solving technique (easy version)
The first step is making sure you’re solving the right problem.
We’ll start with a question. Answer it for your team, your workplace, your society, your family, or yourself:
How much do we waste—time, money, energy, even lives—by solving the wrong problems?
What difference might it make to your life—to the people and the causes you care about—if everyone got just a little bit better at barking up the right trees?
Sign in to continue
*plus VAT