Alibaba boss: “If you haven't failed, you haven't gained the respect of the business community”

In Conversation with…Roland Palmer, Alibaba’s UK, Benelux and Nordics general manager, tells MT how businesses can grow amid the economic crisis, the pros and cons of supply chain issues and when it’s okay to have “low-performance”.

You will have undoubtedly heard of the multi-billion dollar Chinese conglomerate Alibaba. Perhaps, you’ve also heard of its founder (and one of the richest men in the world) Jack Ma who went missing for months after criticising China’s regulatory policies. But it’s unlikely that the name Roland Palmer will ring any bells.

Despite his impressive title, general manager of UK, Benelux and Nordics, little can be found about him. He’s an enigma and not one to shout about his successes or failures. Management Today should know; when asking him about the lowest point in his career, he threw more mystery in the air by revealing that it was when feeling demotivated at his first employer, Unilever…so he travelled around Brazil for 6 months.

While that sounds more like a win to us, it marked the start of a steady career in leadership. He returned from his travels to a management role at Coca-Cola, moved to the Netherlands as Blokker Holding’s CEO and joined Alibaba in 2016.