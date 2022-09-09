Alibaba boss: Mass consumption isn’t going anywhere

Last Updated: 8 hours ago

It’s why climate activists are calling on society, governments and corporations to apply emergency breaks to mass consumption. Kohei Saito, a Japanese academic whose book on Marxism and the environment has become a bestseller, has outlined how capitalism’s demand for unlimited profits is destroying the planet. He says that “degrowth” is the solution. But Alibaba’s general manager UK, Benelux and Nordics, Roland Palmer, disagrees.

It’s also predicted to cause mass migration as countries become inhabitable. Just look at Pakistan, where 50 million people have already been displaced from monsoons.

From forest fires to extreme flooding, climate change is making its angry mark on the world and Britain is no exception. By 2045, the costs of climate change could reach around 1% of the UK's total economy according to experts and London could be well underwater.

“Mass consumption is a fundamental discussion because the world's population of 8 billion is going to keep growing. Saying that mass consumption is not there, or is going to stop, is not a statement based on today's facts.

What you see in countries such as China and India is a huge rise in people (hundreds and hundreds of millions) who have come out of the working class and have got purchasing power. They want to spend like everybody else has been doing in the middle class and above. So I don't see a slowdown in mass consumption. In fact, I would say there's an acceleration.

What is important is how companies who are involved in facilitating consumption, such as ourselves, act on sustainability issues and what kind of role leadership plays in that.

For example, we are looking at how we can make sure products are as green as possible and that we use as many electric solutions in last-mile delivery as possible.

Even purely from a practical point of view, soon there aren’t going to be enough people to do the delivery of packages. The world population is accelerating. If we look at China, there are 1.4 billion people. So Alibaba's DAMO Academy has developed an autonomous robot, which does electric delivery of packages around China.

There are more than 500 of these rechargeable robots, called Xiaomanlv, which is Mandarin for “little donkeys”, and 99.9% of their deliveries are without any kind of human involvement. If you happen to be standing in front of this little delivery machine, it will very kindly ask you to move out of the way because it has to hurry and do its delivery. Last year, these robots delivered 10 million packages.

These are the kinds of big innovations that I think are critical as mass consumption continues. We need more green solutions and more electric solutions.

If we want to stop mass consumption globally, then governments have a role to play - they need to get together and talk about those bigger themes of how to work with large populations.

In the meantime, as consumption grows, we as companies must take our responsibility very seriously around ESG and double down on innovation.”

Image credit: Arterra via Getty Images