Is Amazon becoming a 21st century conglomerate?

Why history suggests being too diversified can spell doom for the biggest business.

by Paul Simpson

Originally a trailblazing digital-first, consumer-centric online bookseller, Amazon is morphing into a conglomerate in all but name. 

Conglomeration is a deeply unfashionable business model, so the company Jeff Bezos created 27 years ago does not describe itself as such. But what else can you call a group with a portfolio that includes autonomous vehicles, cloud-based computing, freight, groceries, healthcare, live-stream gaming, meal delivery, movies, pharmaceuticals, robots, satellite-based broadband, video doorbells and virtual assistants? Amazon hasn’t given up on its day job either – it is still exporting its well-honed e-commerce model to India, the Middle East, the Netherlands, Sweden and South Korea, albeit sometimes with mixed results

