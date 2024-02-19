Amex UK chief: How to stop teams “getting lost in a swirl”

American Express’ UK leader Hannah Lewis tells MT about the importance of focus, knowing what you can control and why we need to get comfortable sharing our ambitions.

Immediate change. That’s the temptation for any new leader to show impact and stamp their authority on an organisation. But Hannah Lewis, the UK country lead for American Express, has so far resisted the pressure of knee-jerk reactions. Instead, as she reaches her two-year anniversary in the role, she is spending her efforts avoiding “distractions” and ensuring the business stays close to its customers.

“I inherited a very strong, dynamic business. We’ve got great momentum from an earnings perspective, so my role is less about revolution and dramatic change, and more about how to maintain our focus,” she says.

Lewis knew, perhaps, that Amex may have a dampened appetite for “revolution” after the shock of the pandemic, which was particularly worrying for a company known for its travel benefits - albeit a company with a wealthier clientele than average in the sector. Credit card billings dropped by 50% and at one point, Amex thought $11.5bn in loans and credit card debt was at risk of default, according to the Financial Times.