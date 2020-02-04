Andrew Strauss: Leadership lessons from an international cricket captain

On a certain level, there are a lot of similarities between being captain of an international cricket team and being CEO.

In each case you’ve got to build and motivate a high performance team, adopt strategies that deliver immediate and long-term results in changing conditions and handle the pressure of thousands of stakeholders keen to see results. Few can manage it well.

Andrew Strauss is remembered as one of England’s greatest. His time as captain between 2009 and 2012 saw England claim two Ashes series. Then as director of England Cricket, a position he held from 2015 before stepping down in 2018 to care for his late wife Ruth, he implemented a programme of change that laid the blueprint for England’s 2019 World Cup win.